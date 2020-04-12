Black marketer held with stockpiled essentials in Rangpur

RANGPUR, April 12, 2020 (BSS) – The Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) arrested a black marketer here on Saturday with huge stockpiled daily essentials allocated by the government for sale at fair price amid COVID-19 situation.

“A special team of the DB police of RpMP seized the essentials of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and arrested the person from his house in Purbo Shalbon Botlapara area of the metropolis on Saturday evening,” a press release said today.

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (DB) of RpMP Uttam Prasad Pathok led the drive with its Assistant Police Commissioner (DB) Altaf Hossain and Police Inspector Rajesh Kumar Chakraborty.

The arrested person is Md. Lutfar Rahman, 49, son of late Shahidullah of Purbo Shalbon Botlapara area in Ward No-30 under Kotwali police station of RpMP in the metropolis.

“During the raid, the DB police team seized stockpiled 554 litres of soya-bean oil and 100 kg sugar of black-marketed TCB essentials worth Taka 62,400 from the house of the arrested person,” the release said.

After primary interrogation, the DB police filed a case in this connection against the arrested person under the Special Power Act of 1974 handed over him to Kotwali police station of RpMP last night.

“The arrested person was sent to the jail hajat after Kotwali police produced him before a Rangpur court today,” Assistant Police Commissioner (DB) of RpMP Altaf Hossain said.

In another raid, the DB police arrested three persons Khokan Saha, 32, Jahangir Alam, 35 and Samu Banik, 35 from different areas of the metropolis with 80 kg fake and adulterated bleaching powder Saturday night.

Later, the DB police produced the arrested persons before the mobile court of executive magistrate Afrin Jahan when the court fined them Taka 15,000 with Taka 5,000 each, another press release of RpMP said.