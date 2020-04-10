Holy Shab-e-Barat observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM,APRIL 10, 2020 (BSS) – The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, was observed in the city as elsewhere in the district last night with due religious devotion. Muslim devotees passed the night staying at homes offering special prayers, holding zikir, reciting from the holy Quran and observing other religious rituals in observance of the meaningful night.

They also sought blessings to Allah to save themselves from pandemic of coronavirus and also sought peace, progress and happiness for themselves, their families, relatives and friends as well as the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, religious organisations, including Islamic Foundation, urged the country’s people to offer special prayers staying at homes at the night of Shab-e-Barat and not to visit graveyards and shrines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Local newspapers published special articles while Chattogram centres of Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar aired special programmes focusing the significance of the holy night and awareness about coronavirus.

Army personnel, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) kept constant vigilance around the city and different upazilas of the district so that no citizen can gather at the mosques and on streets on the occasion.

Muslims Ummah considers Shab-e-Barat as one of the sacred nights and believes that on this nightAlmighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their ‘Rizq’ (food) for the next year.