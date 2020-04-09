Govt. official temporarily suspended over violating COVID-19 directives

DHAKA, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – A government official has been
suspended temporarily for getting marriage making mass gathering
violating the government directives amid the nationwide general
holiday in a bid to slow down the spread of global pandemic in the
country.
The official, Shahin Kabir, is working as Family Planning Inspector
of Aminpur Union of Sonargaon Upazila under the Narayanganj district.
Dhaka divisional office of the Family Planning today issued a
notification in this regard, saying that as per the existing rules,
Shahin will get subsistence allowance during the suspension period.