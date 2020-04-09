Govt. official temporarily suspended over violating COVID-19 directives

DHAKA, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – A government official has been

suspended temporarily for getting marriage making mass gathering

violating the government directives amid the nationwide general

holiday in a bid to slow down the spread of global pandemic in the

country.

The official, Shahin Kabir, is working as Family Planning Inspector

of Aminpur Union of Sonargaon Upazila under the Narayanganj district.

Dhaka divisional office of the Family Planning today issued a

notification in this regard, saying that as per the existing rules,

Shahin will get subsistence allowance during the suspension period.