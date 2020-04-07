510 farmers get agri-incentives in Hatibandha

RANGPUR, April 7, 2020 (BSS) – The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) distributed special agriculture incentive specially seed and fertilisers among 510 small and marginal farmers of Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat today.

The incentives were distributed at a function arranged maintaining social distancing at Hatibandha upazila parishad auditorium to assist the small and marginal farmers in cultivating Aush rice crop during the current Kharif-1 season.

Member of the Parliament from Lalmonirhat-1 constituency and former State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md. Motahar Hossain distributed the incentives among the beneficiary farmers at the function as the chief guest.

The chief guest distributed 10-kg quality seed of Aush rice, 20-kg of Muriate of Potash and 10-kg Di-ammonium Phosphate fertilisers among each of the beneficiary farmers to assist them in cultivating Aush rice on one bigha of land each.

On the occasion, the chief guest suggested the beneficiary farmers to make best use of the agriculture incentives allocated by the present government in cultivating Aush rice on their land during this Kharif-1 season.

He called upon them to sincerely continue agri-activities to enhance food production, maintain social distancing and abide by the health directives of the government, to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) under the present situation.

With Hatibandha upazila Chairman Mashiur Rahman Mamun in the chair, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Samiul Amin and Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Harunur Rashid attended the function as special guests.