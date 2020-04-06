Freedom fighter Rakhi Das Purkayastha dies in India

DHAKA, April 6, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) joint general secretary and valiant freedom fighter Rakhi Das Purkayastha died of liver cirrhosis this evening while undergoing treatment at an Indian hospital.

“Rakhi Das Purkayastha has breathed her last this evening at a hospital in Guwahati, capital of Indian state of Assam”, Mohila Parishad spokesperson Keya Roy told BSS.

She was 68.

She is survived by her husband, relatives, a host of well-wishers and admirers.

Veteran politician Pankaj Bhattacharya is her husband, Keya Roy said, adding that bringing back her body to home is under process.

Purkayastha, a valiant freedom fighter, had played active role in different democratic and progressive movements of the country, said a press release of BMP.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of valiant freedom fighter and women leader Rakhi Das Purkayastha.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

The BMP also mourned her death and prayed for salvation of the departed soul.