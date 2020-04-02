400 hijra-bede families get foods in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Chattogram district administration today distributed foods among 400 families of hijra and bede communities at Doublemooring area here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohammad Kamal Hossain said that 200 hijra and 200 bede families received the food at Diamond Touch Community Center at Doublemooring thana in the city.

Each family was given 10kgs of rice and two kgs of pulse initially while more relief goods will be given to them in phases, he added.

He said not a single person will not suffer for foods in Chattogram during the crisis trigged by the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

“We provided relief goods to low income group people including day laborers. We have enough relief goods to extend cooperation to poor and destitute,” he added.