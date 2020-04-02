Kamal condoles death of Sherif

DHAKA, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today expressed deep shock at the death of former Land Minister and an Awami League lawmaker from Pabna-4 constituency Shamsur Rahman Sherif.

In a message of condolence, Kamal said with the death of Sherif, Bangladesh has lost a valiant freedom fighter and an experienced politician.

“The contributions of Sherif in Bangladesh’s War of Liberation and in modern land management will be remembered forever,” he said.

The finance minister also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Sherif died of old-age complications at United Hospital here today at the age of 80.