President condoles death of ex-minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif, MP

DHAKA, April 2, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif, an ruling Awami League lawmaker from Pabna-4 constituency.

In a condolence message, he said, “The nation has lost an efficient organizer as well as a veteran politician at his death. The death of Sherif is really an irreparable loss to the country’s political arena.”

The head of the state prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Sherif was the president of Pabna district AL. He breathed his last at 5 am today at a city hospital at the age of 80.