99pc Bangladeshi respondents aware of COVID-19: survey

DHAKA, April 1, 2020 (BSS) – A survey report here today said that social media have been dominating to aware people about coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and guidelines as 41 percent respondents acquired knowledge about it through facebook and twitter posts and video contents.

Over 99 percent Bangladeshi respondents said they are aware of the deadly COVID-19 while 28 percent knew it from newspaper and television programmes and 21 percent from official websites of World Health Organization or Centre for Disease Control but around 41 percent from social media.

Australian Western Sydney University, Bangladesh’s Dr Wazed Research and Training Institute and Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) conducted the cross sectional survey online in convenient sampling method recently to learn the knowledge and perception of common people in Bangladesh on COVID-19 .

Chief Coordinator of the survey and BRUR vice-chancellor disclosed the survey results at a media briefing at the university’s liaison office at Shyamoli here.

A total of 385 respondents including 50.6 percent male and 59.3 pc between 18 and 28 years old took part in the survey.

Around 53 percent respondents thought that the concerned government bodies have taken necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.