BNP criticises govt without standing by people: Quader

DHAKA, April 01, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP criticises the government but does not stand by the country’s people during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“BNP leaders are deliberately criticising the government by holding press conferences but they do not stand beside the people in this coronavirus crisis,” he told a press briefing at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, urged the BNP leaders to stand by the people, refraining from reaping political gains in the ongoing hard situation.

“In this crisis moment of the country, the government and Awami League leaders and workers have stood by the people but BNP is trying to gain political benefits from this situation without standing beside the country’s people,” he added.

About the progress of Padma Bridge construction, the road transport and bridges minister said about 86.75 percent work of the main bridge has already been completed, while the overall progress of the bridge project is 78.5 percent.

Earlier in the day, Quader distributed coronavirus preventive materials among different hospitals at a function at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here. AL relief and social welfare sub-committee arranged the function.

AL relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, its health and population affairs secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and deputy office secretary Sayeem Khan were present on the occasion.