76th birth anniversary of Mohammad Hanif tomorrow

DHAKA, March 31, 2020 (BSS) – The 76th birth anniversary of veteran freedom fighter, first elected mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation and former president of Dhaka City Awami League Mohammad Hanif will be observed tomorrow.

A doa and milad mahfil will be held and foods will be distributed among poor and destitute people to mark the anniversary, said a press release.

Mohammad Hanif, a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, played an active role in all democratic movements, including 69’s Mass Upsurge and 1971 Liberation War.

Hanif, who suffered critical splinter injuries in the August 21, 2004 grenade attack, died on November 28 in 2006 at the age of 62.

Incumbent Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon, son of Mohammad Hanif, has sought doa for his father’s departed soul, the release said.