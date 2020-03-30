BCB to give one-time monetary support to women cricketers

DHAKA, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has
announced a one-time amount of BDT 20,000 per person to assist women
cricketers who had appeared in the 2018-19 Women’s NCL and have been in BCB’s
selection camps in 2019-20.
The decision came just two days after the cricket apex body announced a
one-time monetary support to the country’s male cricketers. For male
cricketers the BCB pledged to give BDT 30,000.
All cricketing activities of the BCB including women’s tournaments and
training camps have been postponed indefinitely in relation to the COVID-19
(Novel Coronavirus) outbreak.
The cricketers are how in self-quarantine in the wake of the situation
but at the same time most of the cricketers, whose only bread and butter is
the domestic cricket tournament fell in great danger since the fate of the
league is uncertain.
BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP said: “Just like their male
counterparts, the majority of women cricketers also look towards domestic
events for an earning. Besides, we had training camps scheduled for women
players which have been hampered by the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The
cricketers have been forced to pass a period of non-activity and they need
our support.”