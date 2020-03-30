BCB to give one-time monetary support to women cricketers

DHAKA, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has

announced a one-time amount of BDT 20,000 per person to assist women

cricketers who had appeared in the 2018-19 Women’s NCL and have been in BCB’s

selection camps in 2019-20.

The decision came just two days after the cricket apex body announced a

one-time monetary support to the country’s male cricketers. For male

cricketers the BCB pledged to give BDT 30,000.

All cricketing activities of the BCB including women’s tournaments and

training camps have been postponed indefinitely in relation to the COVID-19

(Novel Coronavirus) outbreak.

The cricketers are how in self-quarantine in the wake of the situation

but at the same time most of the cricketers, whose only bread and butter is

the domestic cricket tournament fell in great danger since the fate of the

league is uncertain.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP said: “Just like their male

counterparts, the majority of women cricketers also look towards domestic

events for an earning. Besides, we had training camps scheduled for women

players which have been hampered by the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The

cricketers have been forced to pass a period of non-activity and they need

our support.”