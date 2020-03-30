BB asks banks to release foreign exchange of travelers’ int’l cards

DHAKA, March 30, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed all

banks to release foreign exchange within the permissible limit of travel or

medical entitlement in their international cards.

“It is observed that Bangladesh nationals visiting abroad are facing

problems for returning home due to travel disruptions arising out of COVID-19

pandemic. To facilitate their expenses required abroad, it has been decided

to allow Authorized Dealers (ADs) to release foreign exchange within the

permissible limit of travel and/or medical entitlement in their international

cards,” according to a BB circular issued on Sunday night.

ADs can also remit to the designated accounts abroad by way of bank

transfer or make fund available to them through exchange houses by credit in

the concerned Taka accounts maintained under drawing arrangements, the

circular added.

In case of excess fund required due to unavoidable situation, ADs may

release reasonable amount for subsistence of the concerned travelers to cope

up with the situation, subject to post-facto approval of Bangladesh Bank.

Such relaxation will be applicable till April 30, 2020.