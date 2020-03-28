Physicians get PPE in Rangunia under Dr Hasan’s initiative

CHATTOGRAM, March 28, 2020 (BSS) – Under the initiative of Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, physicians, nurses, local government officials and volunteers were given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at Rangunia upazila in the district.

The PPE were distributed with the assistance of Smart Group of Industries Limited, Chattogram Director Md Mahfuzur Rahman and supervision of Chattogram Samity, Dhaka Vice-President and Awami League leader Gias Uddin Khan Swapan.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Masudur Rahman handed over the PPE to physicians, local government officials and volunteers.

Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Rajib Palit and Fisheries Officer Swapan Chandra Dey were present on the occasion.

Besides, PPE were also given to members of volunteer organization Rangunia Blood Bank which is working to spray germicide liquid in different areas in the upazila.