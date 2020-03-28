UK offers financial assistance to Bangladesh to combat coronavirus

DHAKA, March 28, 2020 (BSS) – British Minister of State (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) Lord Ahmed of Wimbledon today called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and offered financial assistance to Bangladesh under the umbrella of the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the novel coronavirus.

“Lord Ahmed, also UK Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 4:30 pm today and offered this assistance,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The press secretary said during the conversation, the prime minister and the UK state minister exchanged greetings.

The prime minister inquired about the health condition of UK Premier Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and Health Secretary Matt Hancock who have tested positive for coronavirus.

She also wished their early recovery, the press secretary said.

Sheikh Hasina appreciated the steps taken by the UK government to contain the spread of the lethal virus.

The prime minister apprised him of the measures taken by her government to combat the Covid-19.

“We’re keen to work closely with the United Kingdom on this issue,” she said.