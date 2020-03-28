KMP forms ‘quick response team’ to assist COVID-19 patients

KHULNA, March 28, 2020 (BSS) – Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has formed a

‘quick response team’ (QRT) to assist the department of health and local

administration to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients in

the city in the earliest possible time.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Media) Md. Moniruzzaman Mithu said KMP formed the

team on Thursday afternoon to monitor the overall coronavirus situation in

the city and extend urgent assistance to the virus infected patients.

After providing practical training to the QRT members, the KMP

authority has provided them with an ambulance, a vehicle, personal protective

equipment (PPE) and other necessary inputs to stand beside the coronavirus

patients.

“Members of the QRT police are firmly committed to serve the coronavirus

infected people in need as part of the commitment to ensure the welfare of

the people and the country under any situation,” Moniruzzaman said.

As a whole, they will work in close coordination with the local civil

administration and health officials for the welfare of the people in general,

he added.