KMP forms ‘quick response team’ to assist COVID-19 patients

KHULNA, March 28, 2020 (BSS) – Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has formed a
‘quick response team’ (QRT) to assist the department of health and local
administration to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients in
the city in the earliest possible time.
Deputy Police Commissioner (Media) Md. Moniruzzaman Mithu said KMP formed the
team on Thursday afternoon to monitor the overall coronavirus situation in
the city and extend urgent assistance to the virus infected patients.
After providing practical training to the QRT members, the KMP
authority has provided them with an ambulance, a vehicle, personal protective
equipment (PPE) and other necessary inputs to stand beside the coronavirus
patients.
“Members of the QRT police are firmly committed to serve the coronavirus
infected people in need as part of the commitment to ensure the welfare of
the people and the country under any situation,” Moniruzzaman said.
As a whole, they will work in close coordination with the local civil
administration and health officials for the welfare of the people in general,
he added.