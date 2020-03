DHAKA, March 26, 2020 (BSS) – Five more new cases were detected raising the number of infected people to 44 while no infected people died, said Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

“Five more new cases were detected…. the total number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 44” IEDCR Director Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual briefing from her Mohakhali office here today.