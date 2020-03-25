9,923 expats home quarantined in Khulna division

KHULNA, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – Under strict supervision of the authorities
concerned, a total of 9,923 expatriate Bangladeshi nationals are remaining in
home-quarantine under Khulna division from March 10 to March 25 (till 8am) to
prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Talking to BSS, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate
General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther said
a total of 1,667 expatriates have been quarantined at homes during the last
24 hours in all 10 districts of the division.
“A total of 9,923 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the
division and of them, 259 were given clearance in last 24 hours after their
stay in home-quarantine for 14 days without symptoms of coronavirus,” she
said.
Of the total, 1,548 expatriates have been placed at home-quarantine in
Khulna, 1,227 in Bagerhat, 1,561 in Satkhira, 1,673 in Jashore, 797 in
Jhenaidah , 335 in Magura, 321 in Narail, 1,753 in Kustia, 296 in Chuadanga
and 412 in Meherpur districts of the division.
Dr. Ferdousi Akther put special emphasis on creating community level
awareness and engaging comprehensive efforts to ensure quarantine of all
migrants for preventing community transmission of COVID-19 in Khulna
division.
Meanwhile, members of the Armed Forces have started assisting the civil
administration in different preventive measures to contain the spread of
COVID-19 in all 10 districts of Khulna division as elsewhere in the country.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader said
the Armed Forces yesterday afternoon attended meetings at circuit house
conference room with Deputy Commissioners and other officials to chalk out
plans to face the COVID-19 situation.
“The Armed Forces will assist the civil administrations in preventing mass
gathering, ensuring quarantine of expatriate Bangladeshis, monitoring
institutional quarantine and isolation units and health service providing
facilities in the division,” he added.
Brigadier General IKM Mostahsenul Baki, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Mohammad
Helal Hossain, Police Commissioner of KMP Dr. Khondkar Lutful Kabir, Deputy
Inspector General Dr. Mohid Uddin, Civil Surgeon of Khulna Dr. Sujat Ahmed,
among others, were present at the meeting.