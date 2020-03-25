9,923 expats home quarantined in Khulna division

KHULNA, March 25, 2020 (BSS) – Under strict supervision of the authorities

concerned, a total of 9,923 expatriate Bangladeshi nationals are remaining in

home-quarantine under Khulna division from March 10 to March 25 (till 8am) to

prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Talking to BSS, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate

General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther said

a total of 1,667 expatriates have been quarantined at homes during the last

24 hours in all 10 districts of the division.

“A total of 9,923 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the

division and of them, 259 were given clearance in last 24 hours after their

stay in home-quarantine for 14 days without symptoms of coronavirus,” she

said.

Of the total, 1,548 expatriates have been placed at home-quarantine in

Khulna, 1,227 in Bagerhat, 1,561 in Satkhira, 1,673 in Jashore, 797 in

Jhenaidah , 335 in Magura, 321 in Narail, 1,753 in Kustia, 296 in Chuadanga

and 412 in Meherpur districts of the division.

Dr. Ferdousi Akther put special emphasis on creating community level

awareness and engaging comprehensive efforts to ensure quarantine of all

migrants for preventing community transmission of COVID-19 in Khulna

division.

Meanwhile, members of the Armed Forces have started assisting the civil

administration in different preventive measures to contain the spread of

COVID-19 in all 10 districts of Khulna division as elsewhere in the country.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader said

the Armed Forces yesterday afternoon attended meetings at circuit house

conference room with Deputy Commissioners and other officials to chalk out

plans to face the COVID-19 situation.

“The Armed Forces will assist the civil administrations in preventing mass

gathering, ensuring quarantine of expatriate Bangladeshis, monitoring

institutional quarantine and isolation units and health service providing

facilities in the division,” he added.

Brigadier General IKM Mostahsenul Baki, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Mohammad

Helal Hossain, Police Commissioner of KMP Dr. Khondkar Lutful Kabir, Deputy

Inspector General Dr. Mohid Uddin, Civil Surgeon of Khulna Dr. Sujat Ahmed,

among others, were present at the meeting.