Kalna Bridge to ensure faster communication in south-western region

JASHORE, March 24, 2020 (BSS) – The people of south-western region will enjoy faster communication with other parts of the country as it has reduced 100 kilometers distance with the Dhaka city.

The construction of the first ever six-lane 690-meter long bridge of the country will be completed in September next year at an estimated cost of Taka 960 crore, Syed Gias Uddin, Executive Engineer of the Roads and Highway Division and Project Director (PD) of Kalna Bridge told BSS.

Over 30 percent construction works of the bridge have already been completed with the financial assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the PD said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the ‘Kalna Bridge’ over Madhumati River on January 24 in 2015 in between Kashiani upazila under Gopalganj district and Lohagara upazila under Narail district that will reduce nearly 100 kilometers distance from Dhaka to Jashore, the PD said.

After opening the bridge, the people of the region including Jashore, Narail, Magura, Jhenidah, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Satkhira and part of Khulna districts will be benefitted directly, the project sources said. They will be benefited significantly after the opening of Padma Bridge.

The people of the region now use the Dhaka- Jashore-Benapole Highway via Paturia-Daulatdia ferry ghats meaning they travels 100 kilometers more to reach Dhaka from Jashore.

According to officials of the project, the bridge will be a part of Asian Highway which will connect the capital with country’s south-western zone including country’s biggest Benapole Land Port. The 27.1 meter wide bridge would have six lanes including four high speed lanes and two service lanes with 4.30 kilometer approach road.

Md Shahidul Islam Milon, ex-president of Jashore Chamber of Commerce and Industries said after opening the bridge and re-construction work of the road, the people of the area will enjoy economic advantage when the newly constructed expressway of the Padma Bridge opens.

The economic activities of Benapole Land Port, Mongla Sea Port and Noapara River Port will increase many times, he said adding, the residents of the area can come back to their homes after finishing their jobs in Dhaka within the day.

Besides, many of the commuters of the region told BSS that their longstanding sufferings via Kalna Ferry Ghat would be ended after opening the bridge.

They have expressed their happiness and satisfaction over the rapid progress of the construction work of the bridge where nearly 300 workers have been working on it.