Hasan mourns death of Maulana Ishak Noor

DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today
expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Maulana Ishak Noor, Secretary
of Bangladesh Qawmi Madrasha Education Board, Chattogram.
In a condolence message, Hasan, also lawmaker from Chattogram-7
constituency, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed
profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
Ishak Noor passed away this afternoon in Chattogram. He was also serving
as the chief executive director of Jameya Islamiya Meheria Mainul Islam
Madrasah in Chattogram.