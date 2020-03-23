Hasan mourns death of Maulana Ishak Noor

DHAKA, March 23, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today

expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Maulana Ishak Noor, Secretary

of Bangladesh Qawmi Madrasha Education Board, Chattogram.

In a condolence message, Hasan, also lawmaker from Chattogram-7

constituency, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Ishak Noor passed away this afternoon in Chattogram. He was also serving

as the chief executive director of Jameya Islamiya Meheria Mainul Islam

Madrasah in Chattogram.