DSE plunge despite circuit breaker

DHAKA, March 22, 2020 (BSS) – Country’s premier bourse, Dhaka Stock

Exchange (DSE), closed today witnessing downbeat a day after emergency crisis

response effort by capital market regulator.

The broad index, DSEX closed at 3960.17 points on Sunday, first working day

of the week, with a fall of 14.79 points or 0.37 percent.

Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index,

DSES also went down 4.21 points and 2.76 points to settle at 1321.59 points

and 916.67 points respectively.

Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 1.45 billion,

which was lower over previous day’s mark of Taka 4.91 billion.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 27,329 trades were executed in

today’s trading session with a trading volume of 47.72 million securities.

Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 347 issues traded, 25

securities gained price while 209 declined and 25 remained unchanged.

The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Taka 3,102 billion, from Taka 3,107

billion in the previous session.

The top 10 gainers were Exim Bank first Mutual Fund, ILFSL, Aziz Pipes,

ACI Formulation, PHP First Mutual Fund, Monno Ceramics, FAS Finance, ACI, Kay

and Que and Pragati Insurance.

Monno Ceramic topped the turnover chart followed by Square Pharma, JMI

Syringe, Bank Asia, Aziz Pipes, Monno Stafflers, Mercantile Bank, Kay and

Que, Dutch-Bangla Bank and Premier Bank.

The top 10 losers were BSRM, Asia Pacific General Insurance, Uttara

Finance, Makson Spinning, Khan Brothers PP Woven, Central Insurance, Tosrifa

Industries, Pacific Denims, BD Welding and GQ Ball Pen.

On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also

closed at green overcoming the bearish streak of previous day.

CSCX and CASPI increased by 31.40 points and 52.97 points to stand at

6777.69 points and 11187.43 points respectively.

At the CSE, a total of 3,127,021 shares and mutual fund of 205 companies

were traded. Of which, 44 issues advanced while 0 declined and 161 issues

remained unchanged.