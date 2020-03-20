Initiative to foster growth of Bangladesh’s impact ecosystem launched

DHAKA, March 20, 2020 (BSS) – An initiative to increase impact investment in country’s social business as well as environmental sectors launched today.

Three organizations jointly launched the programme titled “Biniyog Briddhi (B-Briddhi) – Scaling Impact Enterprises of Bangladesh” from their respective offices through video conference by opening a new website, said a

press release.

They are German-based financial consultancy firm-Roots of Impact (RoI),

Bangladesh’s business consultant firm LightCastle Partners (LCP) and Swiss

Agency for Development and Cooperation in Bangladesh (SDC).

The four-year programme is aimed at increasing capacities of impact

investors and entrepreneurs for dealing with social business and

environmental issues.

The entrepreneurs, who will play positive role in facing environmental

problems as well as improving the condition of the backward people, will get

financial assistance under the programme.

Initially applications will be accepted from impact entrepreneurs and

accelerator programmes through the website-www.sie-b.org

Applicants were requested to visit the website for detailed information.