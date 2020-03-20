Woman drug dealer gets life imprisonment in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 20, 2020 (BSS)- A trial court here convicted a woman and

sentenced her to life imprisonment on charges of possessing 50 grams of

heroin in the district around six and a half years back.

District and Session Judge Meer Shafiqul Alam found the woman identified as

Maleka Begum alias Piara Begum, 54, wife of late Ali Mian of Sakimpura

village under Goalanda Police Station in Rajbari district, guilty and

pronounced the verdict in her presence yesterday afternoon.

The court also fined her Taka 20,000, in default, to suffer three months

more behind the bar.

According to the prosecution story, in brief, a police team arrested the

woman with 50 grams of heroin red-handed after searching a Dhaka-bound night

coach in Belpukur bypass area under Puthiya Upazila on July 27, 2013.

Public Prosecutor Ibrahim Hossain conducted the case on behalf of the state

while Advocate Ershad Ali defended the accused.