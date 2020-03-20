Woman drug dealer gets life imprisonment in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 20, 2020 (BSS)- A trial court here convicted a woman and
sentenced her to life imprisonment on charges of possessing 50 grams of
heroin in the district around six and a half years back.
District and Session Judge Meer Shafiqul Alam found the woman identified as
Maleka Begum alias Piara Begum, 54, wife of late Ali Mian of Sakimpura
village under Goalanda Police Station in Rajbari district, guilty and
pronounced the verdict in her presence yesterday afternoon.
The court also fined her Taka 20,000, in default, to suffer three months
more behind the bar.
According to the prosecution story, in brief, a police team arrested the
woman with 50 grams of heroin red-handed after searching a Dhaka-bound night
coach in Belpukur bypass area under Puthiya Upazila on July 27, 2013.
Public Prosecutor Ibrahim Hossain conducted the case on behalf of the state
while Advocate Ershad Ali defended the accused.