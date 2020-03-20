Zillur Rahman’s death anniversary observed

DHAKA, March 20, 2020 (BSS)- The seventh death anniversary of former

President Zillur Rahman, a veteran politician, a Language Movement hero, an

organiser of the Liberation War and one of the close associates of

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed today.

On behalf of Awami League, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and

Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader paid homage at the grave of Zillur Rahman at

Banani graveyard here.

Recalling the contribution of former President Zillur Rahman to the

country and its politics, the AL general secretary said he (Zillur Rahman)

was a renowned and courageous political leader, who had played a significant

role in the country’s Liberation War.

He said the former president was a close associate of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Late Zillur Rahman, as a courageous political leader, had played a

crucial role during the crisis period of the party (Bangladesh Awami

League),” he added.

Quader said Zillur Rahman had run the party during the crisis by uniting

the leaders and activities.

He said the courageous role that Zillur Rahman had played when Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina was in jail is unforgettable.

The former president died of old-age complications at a Singapore

hospital on March 20, 2013.

He started his political career as a volunteer of Awami League and was

inducted as the 19th president of the country on February 12, 2009. Zillur

Rahman discharged his responsibilities as the general secretary of Awami

League for 12 years in five terms.

Born in 1929 at a renowned Muslim Family of Bhairab upazila in

Kishoreganj, Zillur was elected from Bhairab- Kuliarchar seat for six

different terms. Before becoming the President in 2009, he was the Local

Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister and the Deputy Leader

in Parliament.