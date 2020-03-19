‘Bangabandhu Corner’ set up at police headquarters

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Police today set up ‘Bangabandhu

Corner’ at the entrance of Bangladesh Police Headquarters here, marking the

birth cemetery of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary inaugurated the

‘Bangabandhu Corner’ on the ground floor of the headquarters building.

After inaugurating the corner, the IGP said the corner has been set up to

pay rich tributes to the memories of Bangabandhu.

A special munajat was also offered seeking divine blessings and eternal

peace for Bangabandhu and his martyred family members, who were killed on

August 15, 1974.

At the entrance of the ‘Bangabandhu Corner,’ a picture of the historic

March 7 speech of Bangabandhu was set up.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional-IGP) and Director

General (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Dr Benazir Ahmed, Additional

IGP(Admin) Dr Md Mainur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional IGP of the Special

Branch (SB) Mir Shahidul Islam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner

Mohammed Shafiqul Islam, Additional IGP Md Iqbal Bahar, Additional IGP Sheikh

Muhammad Maruf Hassan, Additional IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Additional

IGP Mahbub Hossain and heads of various units, Deputy Inspector General’s

(DIGs) and senior officers of police headquarters were present.