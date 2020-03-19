Regional SME Products Fair ends in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – A seven-day long ‘Regional SME Products

Fair-2020’ launched on March 12 ended on Independence Square of the town here

on Wednesday with a call to create women entrepreneurs at grass root level.

SME Foundation, Dhaka arranged the fair at the management of district

administration, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC),

Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), National Association of

Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASIB), Gaibandha and Sonali Bank

Ltd, Gaibandha on behalf of Bangladesh Bank.

The speakers said the SME is keeping contribution much to lead the nation

towards desired development side by side with turning Bangladesh into a

middle income country by 2021 and achieving sustainable development goals by

2030.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the concluding ceremony at

evening as the chief guest and deputy director of local government section of

DC office Rokhsana Begum, assistant general manager of BSCIC Shah Mohammad

Jonayed and manager, SME Foundation, Dhaka Rahul Barua were present at the

event as the special guests while additional deputy commissioner-General

Alamgir Kabir Saikat presided over the ceremony.

DC Abdul Matin said the objective of the fair were to motivate the local

entrepreneurs, enhance production of quality SME products and exhibit SME

goods to the visitors and the customers through focusing their products.

The DC also put emphasis on creating more women entrepreneurs,

diversification of the products, exploring new markets, setting up food

processing industries and generating more employment in the SEM sector.

Later, DC formally distributed the crests to the five best entrepreneurs.

In the fair, Peoples Footwear and Leather Goods was adjudged the best stall

this year.

Earlier, Rezbin Hafiz, director of Peoples Footwear and Leather Goods,

laid emphasis on providing more facilities from the government to promote SME

sector and run the business of the entrepreneurs in line with the modern

world.

Talking to the BSS, manager of SME Foundation, Dhaka Rahul Barua said only

locally produced SME goods including leather products, jute-made products,

handicrafts, processed agricultural products, electrical and electronic

goods, clothes, design and fashion wares were exhibited in 70 stalls of the

fair.

Earlier, whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum

Gini formally inaugurated the fair on March 12.