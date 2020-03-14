No situation has emerged to shut schools, colleges: Quader

DHAKA, March 14, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said no situation has emerged till now to close down educational institutions of the country due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“There are lots of talks centering shutting the schools and colleges in the country because of coronavirus. The concerned authorities are vigilant and they are monitoring the situation. The government will take all necessary steps, including shutting down the schools-colleges if any situation arises in this regard,” he said.

The minister came up with the remarks in a press conference at AL central office in city’s Bangabandhu Avenue before distributing leaflets on coronavirus on behalf of the party to create awareness among people.

The COVID-19 has been spread to 128 countries across the globe, he said, adding that several ministers have been infected with the virus such as health minister of Britain, wife of Canadian Prime Minister, The Australian minister for home affairs.

He hoped to prevent coronavirus in future, saying the main epidemic centre of COVID-19 is China and they have been able to control it.

About the sincerity of the government to prevent coronavirus in the country, Quader said the government is working relentlessly so that it can combat the disease with all-out preparations.

He said the government has already taken all-out preparations in this regard and the situation is still under control.

Three Bangladeshi nationals, who got infected with coronavirus in Italy, are now well, he said.

“We are taking preparations for celebrating Mujib Year along with the preparations of checking coronavirus in the country as per the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he added.

“Don’t be panicked over the coronavirus issue rather keep trust on the government,” Quader said, adding that the Bangladesh government is ready to accept the proposal (given by India) for combating COVID-19 along with the South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) countries.

About BNP, he said a political virus like corona has entered into the party.

“They (BNP leaders) should remove that coronavirus from their homes first by avoiding politics of blaming the government.”

