German business representatives laud Bangladesh’s dev

DHAKA, March 13, 2020 (BSS) – Business representatives of Germany at a

seminar on Bangladesh’s business and trade in Berlin has lauded the

unprecedented development of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin and Federal Association of Economic

Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) jointly arranged the seminar on

“Investment Potential in Bangladesh and Expansion of Trade and Commerce” in

Berlin on Wednesday, said a press release received here today.

In his remark, BWA Board Chairman Micheal Schuman lauded Bangladesh success

in development and praised the government’s initiatives to set up special 100

economic zones to attract foreign and local investors.

German Social Democrat Party lawmaker Marcus Held expressed his optimism of

further strengthening government cooperation between the two countries.

Bangladesh Ambassador in Berlin Imtiaz Ahmed urged German business

representatives to invest more in Bangladesh.

Commercial counselor of Bangladesh Embassy Md Saiful Islam presented a

keynote paper on the occasion.