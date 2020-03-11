PM greets Tigers for inflicting series-sweep on Zimbabwe

DHAKA, March 11, 2020 (BSS)- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended her heartiest congratulation to the Bangladesh national cricket team for clinching Test, one day international (ODI) and T20 series against touring Zimbabwe.

In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover prime minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the Bangladesh national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for winning the three versions of cricket series against Zimbabwe.

“The whole nation is proud of seeing the team spirit of our players and their tremendous performance in the three cricket series against Zimbabwe,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina added that this success is the outcome of proper patronization and support to the game by the present government.

She expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.

The spirited Tigers crushed Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in the second and final T20 match today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here to seal the two-match series 2-0.

Earlier they won the one-off Test and swept the three-match ODI series before winning the first T20 by 48 runs.