Nearly 80 ‘highly dangerous’ inmates escape Paraguay prison

ASUNCION, Jan 20, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Nearly 80 prisoners, many of them

members of a big Brazilian drug and arms-trafficking gang and described as

“highly dangerous,” escaped Sunday from a Paraguayan prison near the border

with Brazil, police said.

The inmates, both Brazilians and Paraguayans, made their getaway through a

tunnel they had dug from the prison in the border city of Pedro Juan

Caballero, police spokeswoman Elena Andrada said.

“Our best men have gone to the border to attempt to recapture the

prisoners,” she said.

The number of escapees totalled 76, including 40 Brazilians and 36

Paraguans, officials said.

Justice Minister Cecilia Perez issued a sharp condemnation, telling

reporters that it must have taken prisoners “several weeks” to build the

tunnel and adding, “It is evident that the staff knew nothing and did

nothing.”

The prison’s warden was dismissed and dozens of guards were arrested.

Most of the escapees belong to a criminal gang known as First Capital

Command, one of Brazil’s most powerful gangs.

Andrada said the burning hulks of five vans used in the escape were found

in Ponta Pora, a Brazilian city separated from Pedro Juan Caballero only by

an avenue.

Pedro Juan Caballero lies about 300 miles (500 kilometers) northeast of

the capital Asuncion.

Perez voiced “a strong suspicion that officials are involved in this

corrupt scheme” and said that the escapees are considered “highly dangerous.”

The escapees included men who had taken part in a massacre last June at

the San Pedro prison, Andrada said.

She said the inmates had dug a tunnel “like we see in the movies, complete

with internal lighting.”

It ran from a prison bathroom, according to Andrada, and there were only

25 metres between the tunnel and the nearest guard post.

Investigators have also found hundreds of sandbags.

Brazil meanwhile moved to tighten security in its nearby border area to

help recapture the inmates, Antonio Carlos Videira, Mato Grosso do Sul

state’s justice and public safety secretary, told reporters.

The Department of Border Operations (DOF), the Military Highway Police

(PRE) and other security troops backed by a helicopter have been mobilized,

he said, according to Anuncion’s ABC daily.

And Paraguay’s Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo said police special ops

staff were combing the area of the escape, backed by helicopters.