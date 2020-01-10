Countdown of Mujib Year launched in Rangpur cantonment

RANGPUR, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS) – The countdown of the Mujib Barsho (Mujib Year) was launched in a colourful function amid huge festivity under the management of Rangpur cantonment area headquarters at Rangpur cantonment this afternoon.

Rangpur Area Command and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 66 Infantry Division Major General Md. Nazrul Islam attended the function as the chief guest, a press release said.

Senior military officials, other officials, junior commissioned officers, members of Bangladesh Army of different ranks attended the function.

Hundreds of students of Millennium Stars Schools and College, Cantonment Public School and College and Cantonment Board School Bir Uttam Shaheed Samad School and College School were present.

Documentary films on the Independence and the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were screened on the occasion of countdown of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

The centenary birth celebrations of Bangabandhu in the Mujib Year will start from March 17 to continue till March 26, 2021 marking the Golden Jubilee of Independence.