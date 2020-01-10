Elaborate programmes taken to celebrate the ‘Mujib Borsho’

RAJSHAHI, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), district and upazila administration have chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the ‘Mujib Borsho-‘ everywhere in the district amidst festivity and joy.

RCC authority has installed two countdown machines, one at city bhaban premises and other at Boro Masjid premises, while Rajshahi University installed a machine at its administrative building premises and district administration installed nine machines, one each in nine upazilas, for live broadcast of the Prime Minister’s countdown launching programme.

The City Corporation has also arranged a colourful cultural programme to mark the ceremony. Around 50,000 people are expected to join the countdown launching programmes.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamidul Haque revealed this while addressing a

press-briefing at Circuit House conference hall here today.

RCC Secretary Abu Hayat Rahmatullah, Superintendent of Police Muhammad

Shahidullah and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan

Police Abdur Rashid also spoke on the occasion.

Hamidul Haque said various government and non-government entities have

adopted a year-round programmes related to civic services and mass-awareness

ahead of the Mujib Borsho.

“We are working round the clock to engage all sections of people with

all the programmes,” he added.

Hamidul Haque said January 10, 1972 is very significant day for the

nation for beginning the countdown of the Mujib Year as it marks the

historical “Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day”.

Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration will start on his birthday,

March 17 and will continue till March 17, 2021 .