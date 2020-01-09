Joynal Abedin reappointed President’s press secretary

DHAKA, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – The government has reappointed Mohammad Joynal Abedin as the Press Secretary to the President with elevating the status of “secretary” from additional secretary for three years.

The Ministry of Public Administration today issued a notification in this regard. “This order will come into effect from January 11, 2020,” the notification said.

The reappointment notice was issued today prior to his Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR).

A BCS cadre of ’84 batch, Joynal Abedin also served as the President’s Press Secretary earlier and Principal Information Officer (PIO).

Besides, he served as the Additional Principal Information Officer of the Press Information Department and director (public relations) of the Jatiya Sangsad.