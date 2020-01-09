JS adopts obituary reference

SANGSAD BHABAN, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – The Jatiya Sangsad today unanimously adopted obituary references on a number of distinguished personalities, including lawmaker Dr Md Yunus Ali Sarker, four former members of parliament (MPs) and one Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA).

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the obituary references separately with brief resumes on those who died after prorogation of the 5th session of the 11th parliament.

The Speaker while moving the references said the House expresses its deep shock at the deaths of lawmaker Dr Md Yunus Ali Sarker from Gaibandha-3 constituency, former MPA Md Abdul Kader, former lawmakers Advocate Fazilatun Nesa Bappy, Iqbal Hossain, Ebadat Hossain Mandal and Gulzar Ahmed.

The House also condoled the deaths of former ambassador Syed Muazzem Ali, founder of BRAC Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, Prime Minister’s military secretary Mia Mohammad Zainul Abedin, Principal of Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Madrasah noted Islamic scholar Shaikhul Hadith Allama Ashraf Ali, former justice Mahmudul Amin Chowdhury, Ekushey Award winner physicist and freedom fighter Ajay Ray, poet and architect Rabiul Hussain, freedom fighter Benjir Ahmed Selim, Nation Film Award winner photographer Mahfuzur Rahman Khan, Language veteran Rawshon Ara Bachchhu, music director Basu Deb Ghosh, Liberation War heroines Afiya Khatub Khanjani and Rahela Begum, Sufia Khandoker, mother of Golam Faruque Khandoker Prince, MP, and Fatema Khanom, mother of Md Aktaruzzaman, MP.

Dr Shirin also expressed deep shock at the lives lost in the Ukraine’s aircraft crash in Tehran and Bushfire in Australia along with other accidental deaths took places at home and abroad.

Taking part in a discussion on an obituary reference adopted for Dr Md Yunus Ali Sarker, Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina said, “I knew him from his student life and he came up from the student politics. He served the people free of cost as a physician going door to door”.

He always stood by people, the premier said, adding, “We have found him active in all the movements and struggle as well”.

Taking part in the discussion, leader of opposition in the House Begum Raushan Ershad recalled contributions of Dr Yunus in the political arena and said “We have lost a person who was rich with human values.”

About Dr Yunus, JS Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah said his (Yunus’) family was loyal to the Awami League. Presence of thousands people at his mourning assembly and honors paid to him on Rangpur Medical College premises by the doctors proved his popularity, the deputy speaker added.

Tofail Ahmed said Dr Yunus was an excellent person and dedicated for the party. “I pay respect to him,” he added.

Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim said Yunus Ali was a conscious politician and skilled physician. He was a worker-friendly leader, Selim added.

Treasury bench lawmakers Dr Habib-e-Millat, Abul Kalam Md Asadul Haque and Khaleda Khanom, opposition chief whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Oikya Front lawmaker Sultan Mohammad Mansur Ahmed spoke in the House.

The House also sought eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members. The lawmakers also observed one-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Later, a munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls. After the munajat, as convention, the Speaker adjourned the sitting of the House for sometime to show respect at the death of a current parliament member Dr Yunus Ali.

Dr Yunus breathed his life at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on December 27 last during undergoing treatment at the age of 67. He was born on June 15 in 1953 in Gaibandha district.