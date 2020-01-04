AL adjourned meeting begins

DHAKA, Jan 4, 2020 (BSS) – The adjourned joint meeting of the newly-formed Awami League (AL) Central Working Committee and Advisory Council began at Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, here this evening.

The meeting started around 6:30 pm with Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

At the outset of the meeting, the prime minister, in her brief speech, said that the new AL committee has started its journey, and discussion will be held at today’s meeting on how to further strengthen the organization.

“Besides, we’ll celebrate the “Mujib Barsho” marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said, adding that the meeting will also discuss the steps to be taken by the party in this regard.

Sheikh Hasina said in yesterday’s meeting many decisions, including observance of various days, were taken apart from adopting obituary reference.

The maiden joint meeting started at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office on Friday morning. But later the meeting was adjourned till Saturday evening.