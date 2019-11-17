PM attends grand Dubai airshow-2019

DUBIA, United Arab Emirates, Nov 17, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina has joined the grand opening ceremony of the five-day 16th biennial

“Dubai Air Show-2019′ this morning.

The airshow started at Dubai World Central, Dubai’s airport of the future

(also known as Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport).

The aircraft will take to the skies over Dubai from 2pm to 5pm every day on

November 17-21.

It is the largest and most successful airshow in the world and the biggest

aerospace event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The premier attended the airshow at the invitation of Vice President and

Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al

Maktoum.

She will later enjoy the flying display in the afternoon at Dubai World

Central from 2pm to 5pm local time.

This year’s edition sees more than 1,300 exhibitors, 87,000-plus trade

visitors and up to 165 aircraft from 160 countries on display.

The airshow is expected to surpass the feats of Dubai Airshow 2017, which

concluded with an order book worth more than $113.8 billion.

The Dubai Air Show, which first launched in 1989, has turned into a global

platform for the aviation industry to sell its new wares, as the public and

private sector meet to discuss new technologies, opportunities, and hurdles

facing the industry.

UAE airlines are expected to steal the show at the region’s premiere

aircraft exhibition by announcing a good number of new orders and confirming

their previous deals.

Later, the premier will join a dinner to be hosted by Bangladesh

Ambassador to the UAE Mohammad Imran in her honour at her Palace of

residence, Shangril-La Hotel at Abu Dhabi.

The premier arrived here on Saturday night on a four-day official visit to

the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend Dubai Air Show-2019 and other

programmes.

The foreign ministry sources said the prime minister will inaugurate the

Election Commission’s programme to start the process of registering migrant

Bangladeshis working in the UAE on the voter list and distributing smart NID

cards among them on November 18 at the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Concluding the four-day visit to the UAE, the premier will return home on

November 19.