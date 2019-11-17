PM attends grand Dubai airshow-2019

DUBIA, United Arab Emirates, Nov 17, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina has joined the grand opening ceremony of the five-day 16th biennial
“Dubai Air Show-2019′ this morning.
The airshow started at Dubai World Central, Dubai’s airport of the future
(also known as Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport).
The aircraft will take to the skies over Dubai from 2pm to 5pm every day on
November 17-21.
It is the largest and most successful airshow in the world and the biggest
aerospace event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
The premier attended the airshow at the invitation of Vice President and
Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al
Maktoum.
She will later enjoy the flying display in the afternoon at Dubai World
Central from 2pm to 5pm local time.
This year’s edition sees more than 1,300 exhibitors, 87,000-plus trade
visitors and up to 165 aircraft from 160 countries on display.
The airshow is expected to surpass the feats of Dubai Airshow 2017, which
concluded with an order book worth more than $113.8 billion.
The Dubai Air Show, which first launched in 1989, has turned into a global
platform for the aviation industry to sell its new wares, as the public and
private sector meet to discuss new technologies, opportunities, and hurdles
facing the industry.
UAE airlines are expected to steal the show at the region’s premiere
aircraft exhibition by announcing a good number of new orders and confirming
their previous deals.
Later, the premier will join a dinner to be hosted by Bangladesh
Ambassador to the UAE Mohammad Imran in her honour at her Palace of
residence, Shangril-La Hotel at Abu Dhabi.
The premier arrived here on Saturday night on a four-day official visit to
the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend Dubai Air Show-2019 and other
programmes.
The foreign ministry sources said the prime minister will inaugurate the
Election Commission’s programme to start the process of registering migrant
Bangladeshis working in the UAE on the voter list and distributing smart NID
cards among them on November 18 at the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Concluding the four-day visit to the UAE, the premier will return home on
November 19.