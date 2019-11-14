Countrywide weeklong income tax fair begins

DHAKA, Nov 14, 2019 (BSS) – Countrywide a weeklong income tax fair began today aiming to raise tax awareness and expand tax services.

Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the fair at the Officers’ Club premise in city’s Mintu Road.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged every eligible citizen to pay tax, as the educational institutions, hospital and different infrastructures are built using the money procured from income tax.

“Every eligible citizen should pay tax to help the government for developing the livelihood of marginal and backward people,” he added.

The finance minister requested the taxpayers to inform him if they receive any misconduct or unethical proposal from any tax official.

In the first day of the fair, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal submitted their income tax return.

Former Tax Commissioner Siddique Hossain Choudhury submitted the tax return on behalf of the Prime Minister at the fair. Besides, finance minister and his family paid a total of Taka 7.5 crore as tax in total.

Former Communication Minister Syed Abul Hossain paid tax of Taka 25 crore.

On the other hand, country’s largest mobile phone operator Grameenphone paid Taka 150 crore and Islami Bank paid Taka 100 crore as taxes in presence of the finance minister.

National Board of Revenue Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan also urged the people to submit income tax return visiting the fair.