Govt urges media to publish objective news on sensitive issues

DHAKA, Nov 14, 2019 (BSS) – The government today urged the media to publish objective news on sensitive issues involving important personalities, politicians, businessmen, government officials and various institutions.

“The publication of misleading news on important personalities, politicians, businessmen, government officials and various institutions is being noticed in print and electronic media which is deteriorating public discipline, tarnishing reputation, creating social unrest and creating confusions among the people,” said a public notice issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs here today.

The government is confident enough about the mass media’s positive role to prevent deterioration of public discipline and social unrest, the statement said. In view of this, the media is requested to publish objective news on such sensitive issues, it added.