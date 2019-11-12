Nepal rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President

KATHMANDU, Nepal, Nov 12, 2019 (BSS) – Nepal rolled out red carpet for President M Abdul Hamid as he arrived here this afternoon.

A regular flight (No BG 0071) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President and his entourage members landed at Tribhuban International Airport (TIA) at 1pm.

Bangladesh president attended the ceremonial welcome at the TIA VVIP lounge. His Nepalese counterpart Bidhya Devi Bhandari, along with some of her cabinet colleagues, senior civil and security officials were present there.

Abdul Hamid is visiting Nepal at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Bhandari earlier took off Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12.04 pm (Bangladesh time).

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, dean of the diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, senior secretary of public safety division of the home ministry, inspector general of police (IGP) and representative on behalf of Nepalese ambassador in Dhaka, among others, saw him off at the airport.

The Nepalese capital was turned into a fortress with security personnel keeping a strict vigil on his visit.

From the airport, the President headed to Marriott Kathmandu Hotel where he will be staying during his tour.

On the way, a cross section of people, specially children and singers holding of Bangladeshi and Nepali flags, stood roadside to welcome the President during his maiden visit to Kathmandu being the President.

Besides, the roadsides were decorated with the photographs of Bangladesh President and his Nepalese counterpart.

A festive mood is prevailing at Kathmandu centering the visit of Bangladesh President.

During the visit, the President of Bangladesh will meet his Nepalese counterpart Bhandari.

Bhandari will host a Banquet in honor of the President of Bangladesh and his delegation.

President’s spouse Rashida Khanam, his son Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, Whip Atiur Rahman Atik, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP, Foreign Secretary Md. Shahidul Haque and concerned officials of Bangabhaban and foreign ministry are accompanying him.

The other programmes include courtesy calls by the Nepalese Vice President, Prime Minister, Chairperson of the National Assembly, and Minister for Foreign Affairs on President Hamid.

President Hamid is also scheduled to meet other Nepali political leaders.

Abdul Hamid will also visit Pokhara and the historical, archaeological and cultural sites in the Kathmandu Valley.

The President is expected to return home on November 15.