US Republicans push for Biden’s son to give impeachment testimony

WASHINGTON, Nov 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The US Republican party on Saturday

fought back against an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump

by calling for the son of his main rival Joe Biden to be called as a witness.

Trump has accused the Bidens of unspecified corruption due to Hunter

Biden’s role as a director of Ukraine energy company Burisma when Joe Biden –

– now a leading candidate to challenge Trump in the 2020 election — was vice

president.

Devin Nunes, the senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee,

which is holding impeachment hearings, said Burisma reportedly paid Hunter

Biden $50,000 a month to sit on its board.

Hunter Biden’s “firsthand experiences with Burisma can assist the American

public in understanding the nature and extent of Ukraine’s pervasive

corruption,” Nunes wrote.

Trump has dismissed all allegations of misconduct after he pressed Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky to open a graft investigation into the Bidens.

Nunes said testimony from Hunter Biden would boost transparency in an

“opaque and unfair process.”

He also called for the whistleblower who reported a July phone call between

Trump and Zelensky to be called as a witness.

Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, must approve witness

requests submitted by Republicans.

Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment probe, said

the Intelligence Committee would “give due consideration to witnesses within

the scope of the impeachment inquiry.”

But he vowed the inquiry would not be “a vehicle to undertake the same sham

investigations into the Bidens… that the president pressed Ukraine to

conduct for his personal political benefit.”

The Democrats are aiming to make Trump only the third president in US

history to be impeached, which would see him go on trial for removal in the

Republican-dominated Senate.

Trump has defended the July phone call with Zelensky, despite the rough

transcript released by the White House appearing to support the allegations

against him.

More than a dozen witnesses so far appear to have also broadly backed the

Democrats’ allegations, which include a charge that Trump held up military

aid for Ukraine to force it to investigate the Bidens.

The impeachment hearings have been held behind closed doors but will be

held in public starting next week.