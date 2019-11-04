More high-rise buildings at RU campus in the offing

RAJSHAHI, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS)- More high-rise buildings are going to be constructed in Rajshahi University (RU) campus aimed at its further development to provide improved facilities for the students as well as teachers and others concerned.

The high-rise buildings will be constructed simultaneously under Taka 363.87-crore project jointly being implemented by University Grants Commission and the RU by June, 2022.

Some other infrastructure development works are also being implemented under the five-year project titled “Physical Infrastructure Development Project of Rajshahi University” being sponsored by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

Main objective of the project is to generate skilled and competent manpower for the country’s socio-economic development, said Engineer Sahriar Rahman, Director of the project.

The elevated infrastructure will infuse dynamism into the science, technology and agriculture education together with its expansion.

Besides, the scheme will create an enabling environment of updated research and its scopes and opportunities, Engineer Rahman added.

Under the mega project, a twenty-storey science building and three ten-storey buildings namely Jononetry Sheikh Hasina Hall including swimming pool, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Hall and Teachers Quarter are scheduled to be constructed within the stipulated time. Vertically elevation works of the existing two-storey Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Hall to a six-storey building is on the final stage.

Besides, unfinished construction works of the fourth science building, fourth arts building, agriculture faculty building and fine arts building were almost completed under the project. Construction of University’s infrastructure will support, enable, and enhance the work of its faculty, staff, and students and ensure qualitative improvement of higher education in the fields of education and need-based research including engineering, technology and agriculture.

Twenty-five percent construction works of Rajshahi University Sheikh Russell Model School has, so far, been completed involving around Taka 11 crore aims at furthermore expansion of RU’s school education area.

A four-storied school building is being constructed on 1.3 acres of land at adjacent to Zubery International Guest House. The school will have various facilities including Bangabandhu Corner, IT Room, In-house Sports Arrangement, open stage and playground. Under the project, 600 closed-circuit (CC) camera and accessories will be installed throughout the campus for strengthening the university’s security and surveillance system. The project also has the provision of constructing boundary wall, drain and culverts side by side with supplying scientific, laboratory and office equipment and furniture for improvement of laboratory, computational and extra-curricular facilities for the students.

Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha, Pro-Vice-chancellor of RU, hoped that the improved necessary infrastructural facilities will help expanding qualitative education and its scopes.

Upon its successful, the project will also contribute a lot towards advancing and supporting the higher academic standards in both teaching and research that will turn the university into a centre of excellence.