PM greets Tigers for defeating India in T20I

DHAKA, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended her heartiest congratulation to the national cricket team for defeating India in the first of the three T20Is in New Delhi, India.

The spirited Tigers recorded their first victory against India in the T20I as they won the match convincingly by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in the Indian capital.

In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover prime minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating India.

“The whole nation is proud of seeing the team spirit of our players and their tremendous performance,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.