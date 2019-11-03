Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets to seal maiden T20 victory

NEW DELHI, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS) – Mushfiqur Rahim struck a scintillating 43 ball-60 as Bangladesh clinched their maiden T20 victory over India, recording a seven-wicket win in the first of the three-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Mushfiqur who was dropped on 38, when Krunal Pandya shelled his catch at deep midwicket, took Bangladesh closer to the victory with 18-run in the penultimate over, including four straight four boundaries.

Bangladesh needed just four runs to win the game in the last over and captain Mahmudullah fittingly sealed the deal with a six over deep midwicket to record the side’s memorable victory in ninth attempt.

The victory came on the back of tumultuous period in the country’s cricket when they saw the captain Shakib Al Hasan being banned by ICC for two years to breach the code of the conduct.

Mushfiqur Rahim however shared 60-run with Soumya Sarkar (39) for the third wicket stand to lay the platform of the victory after India managed 148-3. Bangladesh finally reached the target with three balls to spare, making 154-3.