Guardiola keen to learn from England Rugby World Cup coach Jones

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Manchester City manager

Pep Guardiola has extended an invitation to England rugby union coach Eddie

Jones to visit him after the World Cup.

Guardiola planned to watch on television when England take on South Africa

in the final in Japan on Saturday.

His thoughts will then turn to City’s Premier League game at home to

Southampton later in the day, but the Spaniard is keen to exchanges ideas

with Jones.

Guardiola was in charge of Bayern Munich when Jones came over to Germany to

watch him up close up in training.

And the Australian has openly described the City boss as a major influence

on his coaching methods during England’s run to the World Cup final.

“We spoke once or twice and Eddie was so kind. It was a pleasure to see him

and meet him,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“We talked about some movements in rugby. I’m a big fan and I watch on TV

but I don’t understand too much about the sport.

“We can learn a lot from them. We didn’t spend too much time together but

hopefully they can win the final and we can invite him and his staff to come

here and talk more.

“It would be nice for all of us, and especially for me. So we wish them

good luck.”

The biggest admiration Guardiola has for rugby regards player recovery, as

the Spaniard is amazed at how they can bear the 80 minutes of intense and

physical demands of the modern game.

“I will ask him how they can regenerate the players like they do after the

games,” he said.

“How can they survive? It’s incredible, I cannot imagine.”

– Pursuit of excellence –

Jones revealed that what most impressed him about Guardiola is the ability

to get even more out of his star players and to never be afraid of working

his squad hard on the training ground in pursuit of excellence.

It is something that Guardiola had instilled in him from his days as a

youngster at La Masia in Barcelona.

“I learned from where I came from at the academy in Barcelona. They taught

me to win and win and win again. If not, it is not good enough,” he said.

“When you feel this pressure that it is never enough and that you can

always do better, you learn from that as a player.

“Then I followed this instinct to do that when I became a manager. But most

managers are like this.”

Guardiola’s side face Southampton again only four days after beating Ralph

Hasenhuttl’s men 3-1 in the League Cup.

But he expects a tougher challenge from the team that lost 9-0 to Leicester

in their last Premier League game.

“We know each other, Ralph and his staff know what happened on Tuesday and

so do we,” he said.

“They are going to change and we will change but we will try to win the

game.”