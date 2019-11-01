Info secretary launches CDs on Muntarin’s songs

DHAKA, Nov 01, 2019 (BSS)- Information secretary Abdul Malek today launched two CDs of eminent vocalist Munterin Mahal’s in a simple ceremony at Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum.

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen was present there as special guest.

In his speech, malek said, “I’m very proud of Muntarin. Muntarin has been practicing music for 40 years. Her pursuit of music is very precious. The way she loves culture is simply inspiring for others. The music lovers will be able to derive pleasure from her songs”.

Muntarin is used to put importance to Nazrul Sangeet, besides practicing modern songs as well.

Petersen said “Heritage of Bangla music is deeply rooted, signifying beauty and grandeur of this country. Indeed, Bengali singers, musicians and lyricists have had an important role in shaping the Bengali culture. I congratulate Muntarin for releasing two CDs.”

Muntarin is a renowned singer of Nazrul Sangeet and Adhunik songs. Her music excellence ranges from classical to most forms of semi-classical and light music.

She has been performing regularly on the Bangladesh National Radio and Bangladesh Television since 1980.

After the launching ceremony, Muntarin performed several Nazrul and modern songs.