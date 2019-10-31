Met office predicts dry weather in country

DHAKA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted mostly dry weather over the country.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country”, said a BMD bulletin issued here today.

The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the release also said.

The maximum temperature in the country on Wednesday was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius in Rangamati under Chattogram division and lowest temperature of today was recorded 18.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia under Rangpur division.

However, no rain was traced in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

Today’s sunset will be at 5.20pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6.05am in the capital.