Speaker for raising citizen’s skill to face global challenges

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS) – Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today said every citizen of the country should be aware of his or her skill development to face the competitive global challenges.

She made the call while addressing the ‘Australia Award South and West Asia: Farewell and Welcome Home event’ hosted by the Australian High Commission at its Recreation Center in the city, said an official press release.

Shirin said the ‘Australia Award’ is playing a vital role in promoting higher education in Bangladesh and improving skills of Bangladeshi nationals.

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Julia Niblett gave the welcome speech.

A number of government officials and representatives of civil society joined the function.