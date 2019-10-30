Fifth IISF to begin Nov 5 in Kolkata

KOLKATA, Oct 30, 2019 (BSS)-The fifth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) is going to begin in Kolkata on November 5 next to encourage the young minds towards the field of science and to promote the networking of stakeholders working towards the propagation of science.

The mega event will be held at Science-city and Biswa Bangla Convention Centre (New Town) in Kolkata.

Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) will organize the event.

The festival, the largest festival of its kind in Asia, will continue till November 8, 2019.

This year, more than 12,000 students, teachers and scientists will participate in the festival from India and abroad.