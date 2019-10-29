Shakib fans stage protest against ICC ban

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – The fans of Shakib Al Hasan staged a protest at the outside of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) headquarter in Mirpur on Tuesday against his two years suspension from cricket imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

They continued chanting slogans like ‘ICC’s ban is illegal’ or ‘The ban should be lifted immediately’ once the news of his suspension broke out.

The ICC banned Shakib from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Under the provisions of the Code, Shakib, the Test and T20 captain of Bangladesh chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be freed to resume international cricket on 29 October 2020.

The three charges that brought against him was to failure to disclose to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and or the 2018 IPL, ICC press release said on Tuesday.

The release added, he didn’t disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

And the ace all-rounder fails to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

The fans however termed it as conspiracy against him, saying that the ban came at a moment when he led the players strike successfully.

“It’s conspiracy against him. He is the No.1 all-rounder of Bangladesh and is by far the best cricketer the country has ever produced. He can’t do this. He is not fixer but the way they presented him that he is a match-fixer. We all want the ban to be lifted immediately,” said a fan named Sohan.