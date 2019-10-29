BCB chief shocked at Shakib’s failure to report corrupt approach

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is extremely shocked that an experienced player like Shakib Al Hasan failed to report corrupt approach on three occasions.

Failure to report corrupt approach from the bookies in two matches of 2018 Tri-series tournament involving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and a game in 2018 IPL led his two years suspension.

Under the provisions of the Code, Shakib, the Test and T20 captain of Bangladesh chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be freed to resume international cricket on 29 October 2020.

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that they would get behind Shakib and help him to comeback in cricket more strongly than the past.

“While the BCB is shocked and extremely disappointed that an experienced player like Shakib had failed to report corrupt approach on three occasions, at the same time we are pleased that he has cooperated fully with the ICC ACU and has pledged his commitment to its education programme,” Papon said in his immediate reaction on Tuesday.

“It is really shocking as I earlier said we have to substitute for two cricketers, one Mashrafe as captain and Shakib as player. We will never get someone like them in future,” he said.

“We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over. During the suspension the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket.”

“The BCB respects the ICC’s decision and shares similar sentiments against corruption in cricket.”